Louisiana governor signs law on health insurance coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed legislation that could eventually lead to health insurance coverage for some residents if the federal Affordable Care Act is overturned.

The Advocate reports the Democratic governor once called the bill a "fig leaf" aimed at saving Louisiana's Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry, from embarrassment

The new law authorizes Louisiana's insurance commissioner to study other states' health care models to find a potential replacement for the individual health exchange under the Affordable Care Act. It would be needed only if the federal health law is overturned.

Landry has joined a Texas lawsuit challenging the law that was signed in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama.

Both Edwards and Landry backed bills to provide protection in case the federal law disappears. Republican lawmakers sided with Landry.