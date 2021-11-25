75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana governor sets Jan. 19 to reach deal with House GOP

3 years 11 months 5 days ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 12:55 PM December 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards set a Jan. 19 deadline to reach a tax deal with House Republican leaders to close a $1 billion budget gap.
  
If no deal is reached, the Democratic governor says he won't call a February special legislative session. Lawmakers would then have to craft a budget that strips the entire amount through cuts or let it linger unfinished until a June special session.
  
No one has offered a specific proposal for slashing that much spending.
  
The budget gap hits July 1. Tax bills can't be considered in the three-month regular legislative session from March until early June.
  
Edwards announced the deadline Wednesday at an end-of-year news conference where he touted Louisiana's shrinking unemployment rate and avoidance of a midyear deficit for the first time in years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days