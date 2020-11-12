57°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana governor's staffer tests positive for virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A member of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Thursday.
The staffer tested positive on Tuesday evening, the governor’s news release said.
The statement did not identify the staffer. It said the person who tested positive is in isolation and did not have close contact with the governor.
Another staff member who had close contact with the infected person is quarantining for 14 days, according to the news release.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After active hurricane season, residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention...
-
While there's no evidence of racism, doctor focus of aggressive running incidents...
-
WBRZ attorneys demand transparency from State Police after release of redacted records
-
2 dead, child among those hurt in Livingston Parish crash Thursday
-
Judge denies request to enforce petition ending Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions
Sports Video
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson