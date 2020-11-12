56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana governor's staffer tests positive for virus

2 hours 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, November 12 2020 Nov 12, 2020 November 12, 2020 8:51 PM November 12, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A member of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Thursday.

The staffer tested positive on Tuesday evening, the governor’s news release said.

The statement did not identify the staffer. It said the person who tested positive is in isolation and did not have close contact with the governor.

Another staff member who had close contact with the infected person is quarantining for 14 days, according to the news release.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days