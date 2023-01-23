40°
Louisiana governor headlining Mississippi fundraising event
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is helping to raise cash for Democratic candidates in Mississippi.
Edwards, a Democrat in office since 2016, is the keynote speaker Saturday for a Mississippi State Democratic Party luncheon fundraiser in Brandon. The barbecue event is expected to include appearances and speeches from Democrats running for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats.
That includes state Rep. David Baria, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, and Mike Espy, a former agriculture secretary for former President Bill Clinton who is running to fill the final two years of retired longtime Sen. Thad Cochran.
Tickets for the fundraising event range from $30 to $60 per person.
