Louisiana governor candidates tangle in first debate

Photo: WVLA

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards faced his two Republican challengers in their first head-to-head debate, and the Democratic incumbent spent much of his time fending off reproach of his performance in office.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham tangled with Edwards most directly Thursday night. At points during the debate, the two men talked over each other in disagreements.

Businessman Eddie Rispone dismissed the exchanges as the debate of "two career politicians."

Both Abraham and Rispone criticized the growth of state spending levels and Edwards' support of taxes to balance the budget. Edwards said he worked with lawmakers of both parties to stabilize the state's finances and make new investments in education.

Thursday's debate was aired statewide, filmed before an audience of hundreds of people on Louisiana State University's campus. The election is Oct. 12.