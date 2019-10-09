Louisiana governor candidates lodge blows in final debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' two major Republican opponents took swipes at him and each other in their final debate before Saturday's elections.

The Democratic governor defended his record and hammered GOP businessman Eddie Rispone as one of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's chief supporters. He sought to tie Rispone to the ex-governor blamed for nearly a decade of budget problems.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham accused Rispone of lying about Abraham's congressional record and panned Edwards as a tax-raising leader out of step with his state.

Rispone hit Edwards for supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and criticized Abraham as reneging on a promise to voters to donate all his congressional salary to charity.

Wednesday's debate was held in Shreveport.

President Donald Trump holds an anti-Edwards rally Friday.