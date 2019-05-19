Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana gov tours possible tornado damage in small town
VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's governor has toured a community where a possible weekend tornado damaged or destroyed at least 50 homes and businesses.
The Monroe News Star reports that Gov. John Bel Edwards visited the central Louisiana community of Ville Platte hours, after a possible twister Sunday morning.
Edwards says at least three non-serious injuries were reported and he was thankful no lives were lost.
The newspaper reports numerous trees were toppled and utility poles snapped. It says more than 6,500 residents were left without power, or virtually everyone who lives in Ville Platte, about 75 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.
The report says Louisiana State Police are sending troopers to assist police and sheriff's deputies with recovery efforts in the community.
