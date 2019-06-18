Louisiana girl, 14, repeatedly raped & beaten; four arrested in sex-trafficking scheme

Photo: KATC

LAKE CHARLES - Officials say four people are facing charges related to human trafficking after a missing girl was found at a motel in Calcasieu Parish.

All four suspects were arrested this past week after the 14-year-old was first discovered in the Lake Charles motel March 21. Detectives would later learn she had been a victim of sex trafficking since January 2019.

KATC reports deputies found the girl, initially reported as a runaway, in a room with 24-year-old Mariah Miller of Iowa. The victim would go on to tell deputies she had been beaten and forced to have sex with numerous men.

The investigation revealed that Miller and two others, identified as 21-year-old Kaleb Citizen and 28-year-old Darius Landry, were responsible for trafficking the girl. Reports say Citizen was an acquaintance of the victim and Landry was her legal guardian and family member.

A fourth man, 25-year-old Antonio Tompkins, was accused of forcing the girl into having sex.

The suspects' charges and bonds are as follows.

Miller - human trafficking with a bond of $250,000.

Citizen- human trafficking, first-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a bond of $2 million.

Tompkins - felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a bond of $250,000.

Landry - trafficking of juveniles for sexual purposes with a bond of $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.