Louisiana gets poor mental health care access ranking

BATON ROUGE- A new report finds Louisiana is one of the states with the highest prevalence of mental illness and lowest rates of access to care.



The national Mental Health Association's 2015 report ranks Louisiana 47th on the survey, which includes 50 states and the District of Columbia. The states ranking below it are Washington, Nevada, Mississippi and Arizona.



The report comes as the Jindal administration launches a new approach to the state's delivery of behavioral health services through its Medicaid program.



Brittany Howard, director of the Mental Health Association of Louisiana says Gov.-elect John Bel Edwards' plan to move forward with Medicaid expansion next year will improve access to a whole new group of people - low-income working adults.