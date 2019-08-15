Louisiana gets nearly $25M to aid coastal restoration efforts

State officials announced Thursday that Louisiana has secured $24.8 million from the federal government to help preserve its coastal areas.

Senator Bill Cassidy confirmed in a press release that the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana received the grants from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to fund three projects. Altogether, 1,309 acres of marsh will be created or nourished.

Details on each project can be found below.

$19,034,024 will go toward the Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation, Phase 2 project. The project is located in Region 3, Terrebonne Basin, Terrebonne Parish, Lake Merchant Mapping Unit. The goals are to restore 11,131 linear feet of ridge habitat along the northern bank of Bayou De Cade and create 390 acres and nourish approximately 90 acres of intermediate marsh.

$2,986,339 will go toward the Breton Landbridge Marsh Creation (West), Phase I project. The project is located in Regional Planning Unit No. 2, Breton Basin, St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The goals are to restore 423 acres of marshes and bank lines along the south side of Grand Lake, which would create 326 acres and nourish 97 acres.

$2,810,962 will go toward the East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing, Phase I project. The project is located in Regional Planning Unit No. 2, Breton Basin, St. Bernard Parish. The goals are to create and nourish approximately 406 acres of marsh and construct approximately 12,950 linear feet of terrace (about 8 acres) utilizing a layout to help protect the community of Delacroix.