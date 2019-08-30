Louisiana gets $76M in federal funds to improve highways, bridges

BATON ROUGE - Friday officials announced that Louisiana was awarded $76.2 million in federal funds to be used to advance highway projects.

The projects including bridge replacements and highway expansions.

“We appreciate the USDOT’s allocation of these funds,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “These funds will allow us to advance critical projects that have been previously identified in the area of maintenance, preservation, and capacity. As with previous redistributed funds, we have ensured these allocations will impact all areas across the state.”

The $76.2 million in additional funding will be used for the expansion of I-12 between U.S. 190 and LA 59 and on five bridge replacement projects around the state.

The I-12 project will add a third lane in each direction and include new bridges over U.S. 190 and Ponchitolawa Creek/Tammany Trace. St. Tammany Parish is contributing $8 million to the project.

DOTD is also preparing plans for the third phase of I-12 improvements from LA 1077 to U.S. 190.

The bridge projects to be funded include:

-Bayou Boeuf Bridge on LA 106 in Avoyelles Parish

-Creek Bridge on LA 507 in Red River Parish

-Three bridges on LA 1042 east of Greensburg in St. Helena Parish

-LA 532 bridge over I-20 in Webster Parish

-Amite River Bridge on LA 16 near French Settlement in Livingston Parish