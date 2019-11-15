Louisiana gears up for Nov. 16 election

BATON ROUGE – With Nov. 16's runoff election just around the corner and President Trump's Thursday visit to Bossier City to drum up support for Governor-hopeful Eddie Rispone, large numbers are expected at the polls on Saturday.

Citizens looking to cast their votes in the race between Governor John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone can find out where they should go to vote by visiting the Secretary of State's website.

Click here to be directed to the website and enter the voter’s portal. There, voters can find their designated voting location. Citizens who show up to vote will need to present their I.D. and should expect to then be directed to a voting machine.

Louisiana utilizes a voting system called Direct Recording Electronic (DRE), which is the most innovative system in use across the nation.

WBRZ’s Rae’ven Jackson takes viewers through the voting process and explains how to use the DRE system.