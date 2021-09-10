Louisiana game developers unite to raise funds for storm relief following Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — At the start of September, a group of game developers from various parishes across Louisiana united and used their creativity to drum up monetary support for storm relief efforts after Hurricane Ida.

According to WWL-TV, when Ida left Louisiana with thousands of power outages and severe structural damage, fifteen savvy game developers decided to raise money by offering their games in a discounted bundle for $10.

The response to their efforts was great, and as of Friday morning the group raised over $28,000.

On their fundraising website, game developers say anyone who purchases their discounted bundle will have access to personal projects, game jam experiments, vibrant prototypes, and even a few commercial games like Headspace and Shopping Spree.

As buyers explore this gaming experience, they also have the knowledge that the money they spent is supporting hurricane relief work carried out by groups like the Cajun Navy, the Bucket Brigade, the Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Louisiana SPCA, Imagine Water Works, and the House of Tulip.

