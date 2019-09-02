Louisiana first responders deployed to East Coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BATON ROUGE – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has sent support teams to states expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Seven ambulance teams with a total of 35 units and 80 personnel arrived in Florida Saturday as emergency officials there prepared for the dangerous system.

Staff and emergency services from the state fire marshal's office were sent to South Carolina. The ten member Incident Support Team, specializing in disaster deployment operations and logistics, left Baton Rouge Sunday morning to "offer their expertise in organizing and managing numerous search and rescue teams responding to multiple missions at once."

"Once again, our state is being recognized for the exceptional assistance we can provide in times of emergency," said State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning. "We are proud to be able to help another state in their potential time of need and hope to supplement the already strong emergency response system the South Carolina State Fire Marshal's Office has in place."

Many of the Urban Search and Rescue teams on standby in South Carolina for Dorian have worked with Louisiana first responders during previous disaster response missions, including Hurricane Barry.

Members of the Baton Rouge Red Cross will leave Tuesday morning to head to the East Coast to help the hurricane victims.