Louisiana firefighter killed after fire truck tire explodes
HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana firefighter died Saturday after a tire he was maintaining on a fire truck exploded.
The South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 said 28-year-old Jessie Henry died at one the district’s stations around 9 a.m. Saturday while working on the tire.
Henry was airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died.
Family members told KSLA-TV that a tire sensor hit Henry in the head.
Henry had been a firefighter in the district for four years, relatives said. He served in the U.S. Army before that.
Henry was also a mixed martial arts fighter seeking a professional career.
He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter.
