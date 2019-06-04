Louisiana fantasy sports betting rules could be derailed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters agreed in November to legalize online fantasy sports contests for cash prizes in 47 parishes.

But it's unclear if lawmakers will approve the tax and regulatory provisions required to start the betting before the legislative session ends Thursday. Measures to outline the rules and tax rates for online fantasy sports betting have gotten tied up in a separate feud over whether to legalize wagering on live action sports events.

Proposals to enact the rules and taxing plans so Louisiana residents can start participating in the fantasy sports betting sites have won House passage. But the tax measure remains stalled in the Senate.

And senators sent the regulatory measure back with language to legalize wagering on college and professional sports. House lawmakers have rejected that idea in previous votes.