88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana fall elections postponed due to aftermath of Hurricane Ida

2 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, September 08 2021 Sep 8, 2021 September 08, 2021 1:30 PM September 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Louisiana's fall elections have been delayed by nearly a month due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

On Wednesday, the Secretary of State's Office confirmed that the election scheduled for Oct. 9 would be postponed to Nov. 13. The election date previously slated for Nov. 13 will now move to Dec. 11.

“This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible," Secretary Kyle Ardoin said in a statement.

Trending News

You can read more on the upcoming elections here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days