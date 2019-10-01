Louisiana factory suddenly lays off 376 employees

LAPLACE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana steel mill unexpectedly laid off 376 employees and says the factory will shut down in November.

News outlets report workers at Bayou Steel Group were shocked on Monday when the factory announced the layoffs and shutdown. The factory is St. John the Baptist Parish's largest employer.

A company letter to parish officials says unforeseen circumstances and lack of financing forced the layoffs and closure. But Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Trump administration's trade war with China made the factory vulnerable to increased steel tariffs.

Parish President Natalie Robottom says the parish will work with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help the workers find new jobs.

The commission says representatives will be at the American Job Center Office in LaPlace Tuesday for advice on job openings and retraining.