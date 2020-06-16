90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana expands medical marijuana program

3 hours 11 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 June 16, 2020 10:03 AM June 16, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law a broad expansion of Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, allowing doctors to recommend the treatment for any patient they believe it would help.

The expansion was made official Tuesday morning.

Under previous law, medical marijuana could be recommended, but not prescribed by licensed physicians in Louisiana, and in such cases, a recommendation would act as a prescription.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days