Louisiana expands medical marijuana program
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law a broad expansion of Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, allowing doctors to recommend the treatment for any patient they believe it would help.
The expansion was made official Tuesday morning.
Under previous law, medical marijuana could be recommended, but not prescribed by licensed physicians in Louisiana, and in such cases, a recommendation would act as a prescription.
. @LouisianaGov has signed into law a broad expansion of Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, allowing doctors to recommend the treatment for any patient they believe it would help. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) June 16, 2020
