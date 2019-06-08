88°
Louisiana expands foster care for youth with jobs, in school
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is expanding its foster care program to cover youth in the state's care until age 21.
Lawmakers passed the plan , which will cost an estimated $3 million next year, in the just-ended legislative session. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed it into law Thursday.
The voluntary program, sponsored by Baton Rouge Sen. Regina Barrow, builds on 2018 legislation that extended foster care to 21 for anyone still in high school.
Barrow's legislation would keep people from aging out of foster care at 18 and let them stay in state care until 21 under certain conditions. They can remain if they are enrolled in an educational program or a program aimed at helping them build job skills, have a job or have a debilitating medical condition.
