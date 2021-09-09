87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana establishes relief fund to help communities ravaged by Ida

34 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 4:22 PM September 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The state government is partnering with foundations spread across southeast Louisiana to collect money for storm relief.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that anyone looking to contribute to recovery efforts could donate to the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Fund.

Click here to make a donation

The fund is a collaboration between four local charities: Greater New Orleans Foundation, Northshore Community Foundation, Bayou Community Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days