Louisiana establishes relief fund to help communities ravaged by Ida

The state government is partnering with foundations spread across southeast Louisiana to collect money for storm relief.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that anyone looking to contribute to recovery efforts could donate to the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Fund.

Click here to make a donation

The fund is a collaboration between four local charities: Greater New Orleans Foundation, Northshore Community Foundation, Bayou Community Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.