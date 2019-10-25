66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana elementary school receives $10,000 donation

1 hour 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 7:12 AM October 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
J.W. Faulk Elementary School Image: Google
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana elementary school has added 765 new books to its library thanks to a $10,000 donation.
  
The Advertiser reports J.W. Faulk Elementary hosted a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the new books and the people who made it possible. Librarian Violet Smith says the elementary school can often only order $800 of books through the state each year, an amount that covers maybe 60 books. She said the donation added new titles to the library and allowed the school to replace older books.
  
The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette donated the cash to Love Our Schools, an initiative that works to improve eight schools in the Lafayette Parish. When the initiative was announced in March, each of the schools had low letter grades from the state Department of Education.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days