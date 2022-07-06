Louisiana election registration period enters its second day

BATON ROUGE - The candidate registration period for the Nov. 8 election has entered its second day.

But it was a much slower pace Thursday than on opening day, when 15 candidates packed into the Secretary of State's Office to sign up for the U.S. Senate race. Republican incumbent David Vitter isn't running for re-election so the seat is open.

All of Louisiana's congressmen signed up for races on Wednesday. Registering for re-election were Republican U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, Ralph Abraham and Garret Graves and Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond. All but Abraham have drawn opponents so far.

Rather than seek re-election, Republican U.S. Reps. Charles Boustany and John Fleming qualified for the Senate race. A number of candidates have qualified to run for those two open House seats.

Qualifying continues through Friday.