Louisiana elected officials react to Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON - Elected officials from Louisiana chimed in Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president Wednesday.

Cassidy was the first of Louisiana's Congressional delegation to remark on the start of the new administration. The Senator was also present at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration.

“I look forward to working with the Biden administration to create more and better paying jobs for Louisiana workers, to lower the cost of health care, to improve the lives of Louisiana families, and to drive our country forward," Cassidy said.

Governor John Bel Edwards was also present Wednesday.

Today, I was proud to represent Louisiana at the Inauguration of @POTUS and @VP. I hope all Louisianans will heed his call to unite with our whole souls as we work together to address the many issues facing our country. #lagov #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/r44DhAGBTm — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 20, 2021

Senator John Kennedy also commented on the inauguration after attending the ceremony.