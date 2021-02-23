Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana elected officials file latest fundraising reports
MONROE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry was the top fundraiser among Louisiana’s elected officials in the latest annual reports documenting campaign donations and spending, followed by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, with both men considered potential candidates in the next governor’s race.
Landry ended the 2020 fundraising period with more than $2 million in the bank, while Nungesser had nearly $1.5 million cash on hand, according to news outlets. But Nungesser included $500,000 in personal cash that he loaned his campaign account in December to boost his total.
Both Republicans filed their reports with the state ethics administration office last week, covering the last year of fundraising and expenses.
Landry and Nungesser are each eyeing the 2023 governor’s race. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, can’t run for reelection when his second term ends, leaving the field wide open for contenders. Edwards closed last year with $69,000 in his campaign account.
Among other potential candidates for governor, state Senate GOP leader Sharon Hewitt reported nearly $215,000 cash on hand. Also mentioned for a possible gubernatorial bid, Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves wouldn’t be able to directly use his federal campaign account to run for state office.
No Democrat has emerged so far as a possible gubernatorial candidate.
Among other statewide elected officials, Treasurer John Schroder reported nearly $550,000 in his campaign account; Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain reported more than $329,000; Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin had about $85,000; and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon topped $100,000. All four are Republicans.
