76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana easing COVID restrictions for nursing home visits

1 hour 48 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, March 12 2021 Mar 12, 2021 March 12, 2021 5:07 PM March 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Friday that Louisiana will greatly reduce restrictions for indoor visitation at nursing homes as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The announcement from the Department of Health is directing all facilities across the state to follow new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medical Services starting Friday. The new rules allow indoor visitation "at all times and for all residents" with the exception of a few circumstances. 

Those exceptions include: 

-Parishes where the positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

-Residents with confirmed COVID infections, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until after the isolation period.

-Residents in quarantine because they have been exposed to a positive case, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.

You can read the full set of revised regulations here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days