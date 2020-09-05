Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana driver gets 40 years for killing a romantic rival
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a romantic rival.
State District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Shameka Ellis, of Shreveport, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a news outlet reported.
Ellis had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 28 on a charge of second-degree murder for her role in the death of Lou’Quandelyn Hargrove, 22, of Minden.
Ellis and Hargrove were dating the same man. On July 16, 2019, in Shreveport the two women argued during the lunch hour. Hargrove was then struck by and pinned under a Ford Expedition that ran into the front door of a building about a block from where the fight occurred. Police said Ellis ran down Hargrove and then fled the scene.
Ellis had a toddler with her when police caught up with her.
Hargrove’s family was in court and agreed with both the plea and the sentence, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office said.
