89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana dog trainer accused of stealing pet, faking its death

52 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 1:53 PM September 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The News Star
MONROE, La. (AP) - Police have arrested a Louisiana dog trainer accused of stealing a $25,000 Labrador then claiming it died and faking the burial.
  
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office charged Lester Langley with felony theft this week. Arrest warrants obtained by the Monroe News Star say an owner reported leaving a Lab with Langley in July.
  
The warrant says that last week Langley told him the dog had died. When the owner said he was coming to get the body, Langley said he'd already buried it. The owner told Langley to dig it up.
  
Deputies say Langley took them to a hole in his yard, dug in and said: "The dog is missing. This is where I buried it."
  
Deputies say Langley denies selling the animal.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days