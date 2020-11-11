71°
Louisiana develops PAVE, new program for veterans who want to become entrepreneurs
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new program launched in Louisiana is aimed at helping veterans who start small businesses in the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office on Tuesday announced the beginning of the Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs.
The effort includes the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the state economic development department and the National Guard.
The PAVE program includes introductory online courses and a “virtual boot camp” to help veterans analyze the feasibility of their business plans and find needed resources. The boot camp is hosted by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network.
