Louisiana Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries accepting applications for cadet positions

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Division is looking for new recruits.

The agency is hoping to bolster its number of agents available for fieldwork. They plan to make this happen by training up to 24 new cadets in March of 2020

Courses will take place at the department’s Baton Rouge training facility, the Waddill Outdoor Education Center. And, cadets will be required to complete approximately six months of intensive physical and academic training.

Applications for “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet” positions will be accepted from Nov. 4 to Nov. 24.

Anyone interested in applying can click here to access the Department of Civil Service website where they can complete the required LEAPS 9500 test to qualify for consideration.

