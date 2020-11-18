Louisiana Department of Health to offer free flu vaccinations, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - While progress is being made in the effort to develop vaccines that successfully fight COVID-19, the potentially life-saving drugs are not available to the public just yet and during the fall/winter season, the flu is still a secondary threat.

However, a flu vaccine is available and residents of Baton Rouge can be immunized for free, Thursday.

The Louisiana Department of Health will offer free flu shots to the public Thursday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit located at 353 North 12th Street.

Health experts say it's more important than ever to be vaccinated, as contracting the flu can weaken the immune system and make it harder to fight coronavirus if exposed.

Click here for more information on flu vaccinations.