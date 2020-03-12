77°
Louisiana Department of Health restricting visitors at healthcare facilities

2 hours 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 4:38 PM March 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of health is now requiring that all licensed healthcare facilities restrict visitors. 

Only people essential to the care and well-being of patients, clients, and residents are allowed to visit healthcare facilities. The restrictions last until April 10, unless otherwise extended.

Visitors allowed into each facility will be determined by those facilities after consultation with families and responsible parties. Any visitor that meets the definition of a restricted person cannot enter a facility.

A restricted person is defined as someone who:

  • Shows symptoms of a respiratory infection.
  • Has contacted with someone with Covid-19 in the last 14 days.
  • Has been on international travel within the last 14 days.
  • Is residing in a community where community-based spread of Covid-19 is occuring.

Facilities are required to proved alternative means of communication.

