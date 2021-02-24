66°
Louisiana Department of Health confirms additional death tied to ice storm

Wednesday, February 24 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an additional death related to the winter storm that wreaked havoc on Louisiana in February 2021, bringing the statewide total to 6 deaths.

The Caddo Parish coroner confirmed the death of a 61-year-old man who froze to death as a result of the below freezing temperatures brought on by the winter storm.

Below are details on the six deaths the LDH has confirmed as of Feb. 24:
  • 50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
  • 74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
  • 77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
  • 68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
  • 44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
  • 61-year-old male, Caddo Parish, exposure

