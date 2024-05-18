86°
Boil water advisory lifted for Town of Killian

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN - After nearly a month without clean drinking water, the town of Killian lifted its boil water advisory  Saturday. 

The Louisiana Department of Health said the water was safe to drink and samples obtained from the system tested negative for total coliform and E. coli bacteria. The samples were collected after the Killian Water System returned its well back to working order.

The boil water advisory was first issued April 23.

