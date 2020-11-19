Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Health administering free flu vaccinations, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - While progress is being made in the effort to develop vaccines that successfully fight COVID-19, the potentially life-saving drugs are not available to the public just yet and during the fall/winter season, the flu is still a secondary threat.
However, a flu vaccine is available and residents of Baton Rouge can be immunized for free, Thursday.
The Louisiana Department of Health will offer free flu shots to the public Thursday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit located at 353 North 12th Street.
Health experts say it's more important than ever to be vaccinated, as contracting the flu can weaken the immune system and make it harder to fight coronavirus if exposed.
Officials have also expressed concern as to how citizens will choose to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays.
While Thanksgiving traditionally involves groups of in-person dinners, health officials are warning that such gatherings may not be prudent amid a viral pandemic that has led to the deaths of over 250,000 in the US alone.
Click here for tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to safely navigate the Thanksgiving holidays and click here for more information on flu vaccinations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Musicians, performers struggle to bring in money amid pandemic with heightened safety...
-
Gov. Edwards: recent statewide effort to combat COVID 'inadequte'
-
Restaurant owners benefiting from families staying home for Thanksgiving
-
LSU grad has patent pending for drug to treat COVID-19
-
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana