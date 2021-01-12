47°
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality official tests positive for COVID
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (Jan. 12) morning, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) issued a release stating that LDEQ Secretary Dr. Chuck Carr Brown has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Brown informed colleagues of his COVID status on Tuesday, reporting only mild symptoms.
LDEQ says Brown will self-quarantine for the next ten days while continuing to perform his duties remotely.
CLICK HERE to view the latest statistics on novel coronavirus in Louisiana.
