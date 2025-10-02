Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry awarded nearly $400k federal grant

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry was awarded a nearly $400,000 federal grant on Thursday. in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funding.

The $386,000 Specialty Crop Block Grant will fund marketing, education and research initiatives to boost the competitiveness of Louisiana specialty crops like fruits and vegetables.

“Louisiana boasts one of the most unique and distinctive food cultures in the country, with specialty crops playing a vital role in our agricultural landscape," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

Some of the projects funded by the grant include longer-lasting blueberries, an "Ask for Louisiana Strawberries" influencer marketing campaign and improved disease-detection.

The funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service, is part of $72.9 million in grants awarded to 56 states and territories.