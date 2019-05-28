89°
Louisiana debates 'Saggy pants' law after man shoots himself

1 hour 54 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 May 28, 2019 4:47 PM May 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man's death during a police confrontation has sparked debate over the city of Shreveport's law banning "saggy pants."
  
The Shreveport City Council on Tuesday began discussing the possible repeal of a 2007 ordinance outlawing pants worn below the waistline with skin or underwear exposed. The move comes in response to the Feb. 5 death of 31-year-old Anthony Childs. A final vote is expected as early as next month.
  
News outlets report that police confronted Childs over saggy pants and that at some point Childs pulled out a gun and shot himself in the chest. The coroner's report noted three nonlethal bullet wounds from an officer who fired from a distance.
  
Childs' death prompted renewed criticism of the law, which critics say disproportionately affects young black people.
