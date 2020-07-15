94°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana daycare worker arrested for allegedly breaking 2-year-old's arm
SLIDELL - An employee at a St. Tammany Parish daycare is facing criminal charges after parents told police their 2-year-old was hurt in her care.
The sheriff's office says the incident was reported July 8 at a daycare on Rosemeade Drive in Slidell. The parents contacted deputies after they brought their child to a hospital and learned through X-rays that the toddler's arm was broken.
Through an investigation, the sheriff's office learned that Leann Simon, 34, had allegedly twisted the child's arm behind its back before lifting the victim up by the arm.
Simon was booked into the the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VP Pence urges schools to reopen after meeting with state officials at...
-
State ready to start accepting applications overnight for $250 hazard payment
-
Louisiana firefighters assist Navy in days-long ship fire
-
Ascension officials, business leaders discuss reopening economy under new Phase 2 mandates
-
Baton Rouge seeking volunteers for medical study to determine prevalence of COVID-19...