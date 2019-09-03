94°
Louisiana DA clears 3 officers in fatal shooting

DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A district attorney in Louisiana has cleared three police officers of criminal wrongdoing in the February shooting death of a 21-year-old.
  
The American Press reports Beauregard Parish District Attorney James Lestage declared in a Friday report that the actions of detectives Kristopher Pruett, Daniel Rick and Gene Clark were justified when they shot Gary Clark to death.
  
Police say Gary Clark pulled a gun and refused to drop it. Lestage wrote that video from body-worn and stun gun cameras showed Gary Clark placed officers in "imminent fear of death."
  
The report stated Clark was struck 10 times by shots from the officers' guns.
  
It also stated that before officers confronted Clark at a residence, he'd told occupants there he was "not going back to jail." Clark was on probation.
