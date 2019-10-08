75°
Louisiana couple arrested, accused of stealing timber

Tuesday, October 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana couple has been arrested for stealing more than $35,000 worth of timber.
  
According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, enforcement agents received a complaint from a landowner who hired 51-year-old Ricky Cooley, of DeRidder, to harvest timber on their 50 acres (20 hectares) of land in Vernon Parish.
  
Department spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says during the investigation, agents found 34 loads of timber that Cooley and his wife, 48-year-old Priscilla Cooley, allegedly hid and did not pay the landowner for. The timber was valued at $36,095.
  
News outlets report the couple was booked Oct. 2 into the Vernon Parish Jail on counts of theft over $25,000. Each suspect was released on $25,000 bond the next day. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney.
