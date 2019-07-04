95°
Louisiana council member arrested on traffic charges

2 hours 21 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 July 04, 2019 3:27 PM July 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in Shreveport have arrested a City Council member on charges of drunken driving and texting while driving.
  
KTBS-TV reports that jail records show 41-year-old LeVette Fuller was arrested near her home about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
  
She was released on her own recognizance. The TV station reports that a man who answered the door at her home said she was unavailable for comment.
  
A police report says the woman told an officer she was driving too fast around a curve while texting and hit a parked car.
  
The officer wrote that Fuller and her car smelled like alcohol. He found the vehicle in a road without its lights on.
  
Fuller was elected to the Shreveport City Council last year. She didn't immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.
