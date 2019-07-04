95°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana council member arrested on traffic charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in Shreveport have arrested a City Council member on charges of drunken driving and texting while driving.
KTBS-TV reports that jail records show 41-year-old LeVette Fuller was arrested near her home about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
She was released on her own recognizance. The TV station reports that a man who answered the door at her home said she was unavailable for comment.
A police report says the woman told an officer she was driving too fast around a curve while texting and hit a parked car.
The officer wrote that Fuller and her car smelled like alcohol. He found the vehicle in a road without its lights on.
Fuller was elected to the Shreveport City Council last year. She didn't immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get ready for 50th Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolls in red, white, and blue
-
Some changes made to WBRZ's annual firework show
-
Video captures bear roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul talks about recent rash of violence...