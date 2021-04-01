Louisiana coroner: autopsy found no trauma in inmate's death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy did not find any evidence of trauma in the death of a 31-year-old Louisiana jail inmate.

Casey Louis Simpson died Friday, March 16, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said.

Simpson was found unresponsive in his cell at the Caddo Correctional Center, according to news outlets.

“Preliminary autopsy results are consistent with natural causes with no evidence of trauma,” the coroner’s office said on Wednesday.

The statement said final results, including toxicology, will be available in two to three weeks.