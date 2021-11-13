Louisiana constitutional amendments - Saturday election results here

BATON ROUGE - Voters across the state had to decide four constitutional amendments Saturday.

Watch WBRZ on TV, streaming here for results during newscasts

Click HERE for the election results from the Secretary of State

In all parishes, voters will decide on:

CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

In Ascension Parish, voters will decide on:

Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson (R)

Kim Landry (R)

Russell-Roddy (No party)

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will decide on:

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B

Erika Green (D)

Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)

City Judge, Election Section 2A, Baton Rouge

Whitney Higginbotham Greene (No party)

Terrel "TK" Kent (D)

Carson Marcantel (R)

Central School Board, District 4

"Phil" Graham (R)

Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)

Concord Estates Crime Prevention District

$69.50 Parcel Fee - four Years

Capital Area Transit System (Baton Rouge)

10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years

Capital Area Transit System (Baker)

10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years