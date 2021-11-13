Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana constitutional amendments - Saturday election results here
BATON ROUGE - Voters across the state had to decide four constitutional amendments Saturday.
In all parishes, voters will decide on:
CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
In Ascension Parish, voters will decide on:
Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court
Lynelle Johnson (R)
Kim Landry (R)
Russell-Roddy (No party)
In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will decide on:
Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B
Erika Green (D)
Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)
City Judge, Election Section 2A, Baton Rouge
Whitney Higginbotham Greene (No party)
Terrel "TK" Kent (D)
Carson Marcantel (R)
Central School Board, District 4
"Phil" Graham (R)
Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)
Concord Estates Crime Prevention District
$69.50 Parcel Fee - four Years
Capital Area Transit System (Baton Rouge)
10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
Capital Area Transit System (Baker)
10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
