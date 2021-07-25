Louisiana Congressman contracts COVID for the second time

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins said he has COVID for the second time.

The Congressman posted on social media around 6:30 p.m. July 25 that his wife and son also contracted the virus.

"We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of friends and supporters who have reached out to me directly.

I keep my family’s private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God’s children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here’s the update.

I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy.

We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive. We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables.

I ask that my family’s privacy be respected. Media inquiries should be directed to my DC office.

I love and respect you all. I am honored and humbled to serve you in Congress. Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten.

Respectfully,

Clay Higgins"

Congressman Higgins is a representative for Louisiana's southwestern congressional district.