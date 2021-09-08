85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana confirms 11 more storm-related deaths, total now at 26

2 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 08 2021 Sep 8, 2021 September 08, 2021 3:55 PM September 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Storm damage in New Orleans (photo via NOFD)

NEW ORLEANS - Twenty-six people have now died across southeast Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11 additional deaths Wednesday in Orleans Parish. Nine of those deaths were linked to extended power outages in the area. 

Those deaths were reported from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, though most were only recently confirmed to be storm-related by the local coroner's office. 

