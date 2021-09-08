82°
Louisiana confirms 11 more storm-related deaths, total now at 26
NEW ORLEANS - Twenty-six people have now died across southeast Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11 additional deaths Wednesday in Orleans Parish. Nine of those deaths were linked to extended power outages in the area.
Those deaths were reported from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, though most were only recently confirmed to be storm-related by the local coroner's office.
