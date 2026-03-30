81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosts Coastal Day 2026 at the state capitol

1 hour 3 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 2:37 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Coastal Day 2026 took place on Monday at the Louisiana Legislature in Baton Rouge. 

Attendees had the opportunity to speak with staff from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority as it presented details on upcoming coastal construction projects and gave updates on upcoming partner-led construction projects.

Trending News

The business matchmaking and networking event also welcomed coastal contractors, professional and consulting services companies, as well as vendors specializing in coastal and water management sectors. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days