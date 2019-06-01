86°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Coast Guard secures several loose barges
BRUSLY- The Louisiana Coast Guard is securing a few barges that briefly broke away Saturday.
WBRZ got reports that several barges were inching toward the levee early Saturday but luckily there was no damage to levee or any injuries.
The Coast Guard says all the barges are secured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show
-
Teen, two small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night